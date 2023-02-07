07.02.2023 - Update Notes

PLATFORM
- iOS development process has been fastened.
DUNGEON
- You can now respawn with the Respawn Amulet after dying in the Frozen Dungeon and Elegant Cavern dungeons.
FACTION WAR
- Dark Zone login time has been updated as 13.00 - 23.59 Server Time. (For Global Time-Zone)
- People from different factions will no longer be able to share quests on the Dark Zone map.
GENERAL
- Added a button to sort items in the inventory.
- Pets now play emojis based on their emotional reactions.
- Pets now automatically attack the enemies when they attack you.
- Added a visual to Debugger nametag.
MAP
- The Underwater World map has been re-added to the game.
- Chamber Of Senate map added to Honam Kingdom :)
GRAPHIC
- The character creation screen has been redesigned.
- The intro cinematic of the game has been changed.
- The Skyland map has been redesigned.
- The Happy Plains map has been redesigned.
- Added eye blink animations to the characters.
- Fixed the visual bug of some weapons.
- Water graphics changed.
- Some graphics are optimized for iOS and incompatible materials on iOS have been changed.
EVENT
- Pet racing online has been added to the game.
- For players level 35 and above, an online racing event will start every 4 hours. You can get daily event quests from Elanjar.
- You can race online with the players in your party at any time from the Elanjar NPC on the Snowy Fields map but this will not count for quests.
QUESTS
- Adjusted low level quests.
BUG FIX
- Fixed a bug about abandon quest.
- Fixed the enemy player becoming invisible during battle. (If it is not, please give a feedback to us.)
- Fixed the issue where the Drakon Pit Boss would become invisible in some situations.
- Fixed the bug of getting inside walls with mounts.
PERFORMANCE
- Critical performance improvements.
- Optimized RAM usage.
Changed files in this update