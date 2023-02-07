 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 7 February 2023

07.02.2023 - Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

PLATFORM

  • iOS development process has been fastened.

DUNGEON

  • You can now respawn with the Respawn Amulet after dying in the Frozen Dungeon and Elegant Cavern dungeons.

FACTION WAR

  • Dark Zone login time has been updated as 13.00 - 23.59 Server Time. (For Global Time-Zone)
  • People from different factions will no longer be able to share quests on the Dark Zone map.

GENERAL

  • Added a button to sort items in the inventory.
  • Pets now play emojis based on their emotional reactions.
  • Pets now automatically attack the enemies when they attack you.
  • Added a visual to Debugger nametag.

MAP

  • The Underwater World map has been re-added to the game.
  • Chamber Of Senate map added to Honam Kingdom :)

GRAPHIC

  • The character creation screen has been redesigned.
  • The intro cinematic of the game has been changed.
  • The Skyland map has been redesigned.
  • The Happy Plains map has been redesigned.
  • Added eye blink animations to the characters.
  • Fixed the visual bug of some weapons.
  • Water graphics changed.
  • Some graphics are optimized for iOS and incompatible materials on iOS have been changed.

EVENT

  • Pet racing online has been added to the game.
  • For players level 35 and above, an online racing event will start every 4 hours. You can get daily event quests from Elanjar.
  • You can race online with the players in your party at any time from the Elanjar NPC on the Snowy Fields map but this will not count for quests.

QUESTS

  • Adjusted low level quests.

BUG FIX

  • Fixed a bug about abandon quest.
  • Fixed the enemy player becoming invisible during battle. (If it is not, please give a feedback to us.)
  • Fixed the issue where the Drakon Pit Boss would become invisible in some situations.
  • Fixed the bug of getting inside walls with mounts.

PERFORMANCE

  • Critical performance improvements.
  • Optimized RAM usage.

