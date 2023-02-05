Introducing: Super Raft Boat Together!

Hello everyone!

We finally did it: we're making a multiplayer raft boat game! This week Super Raft Boat Together will be a part of the Steam Next Fest, so you can play the demo for free for a limited time!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT SUPER RAFT BOAT TOGEHTER

The original Super Raft Boat will now be known as Super Raft Boat Classic! It's not going anywhere, so feel free to keep playing it everywhere it exists.

We've been working on it for a while now, so it's great to finally be able to talk about it. This game would not have been possible without everyone who played Classic and VR, so thank you all for playing, and we hope you enjoy Together!