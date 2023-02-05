 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Raft Boat Classic update for 5 February 2023

Introducing: Super Raft Boat Together!

Share · View all patches · Build 10483109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We finally did it: we're making a multiplayer raft boat game! This week Super Raft Boat Together will be a part of the Steam Next Fest, so you can play the demo for free for a limited time!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT SUPER RAFT BOAT TOGEHTER

The original Super Raft Boat will now be known as Super Raft Boat Classic! It's not going anywhere, so feel free to keep playing it everywhere it exists.

We've been working on it for a while now, so it's great to finally be able to talk about it. This game would not have been possible without everyone who played Classic and VR, so thank you all for playing, and we hope you enjoy Together!

Changed files in this update

Super Raft Boat Content Depot 1541251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link