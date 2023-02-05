 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FurBalls Racing update for 5 February 2023

Update Notes for February 5th, 2023 (v1.0.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 10483102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay Changes
  • CPU players no longer shoot projectiles behind themselves; they only aim at characters ahead of them
  • Small adjustments have been made to a few boost pads in Space Base Speedway to make a wall rolling section more consistent for the small characters
  • A few platforms in Terminal Road are now slightly bigger to make it a bit easier
Fixes & improvements
  • Fixed certain characters slowing down a lot when holding towards a wall they are climbing right after getting an upwards boost
  • Slight performance optimizations (most notably in split-screen multiplayer)
  • Fixed squishing animations being slightly affected by framerate
  • Fixed an oversight where the game wouldn't tell you when you've unlocked the secret extra mode for time trials
Misc
  • Slightly shortened certain unlock messages
  • The title screen now says v1.0.3 in the bottom right; please make sure you have the same version as your friends if you want to play online with them

As usual, if anyone finds any other bugs or issues, please let me know and I'll be happy to help.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link