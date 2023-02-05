Update Notes for February 5th, 2023 (v1.0.3)

Gameplay Changes

CPU players no longer shoot projectiles behind themselves; they only aim at characters ahead of them

Small adjustments have been made to a few boost pads in Space Base Speedway to make a wall rolling section more consistent for the small characters

A few platforms in Terminal Road are now slightly bigger to make it a bit easier

Fixes & improvements

Fixed certain characters slowing down a lot when holding towards a wall they are climbing right after getting an upwards boost

Slight performance optimizations (most notably in split-screen multiplayer)

Fixed squishing animations being slightly affected by framerate

Fixed an oversight where the game wouldn't tell you when you've unlocked the secret extra mode for time trials

Misc

Slightly shortened certain unlock messages

The title screen now says v1.0.3 in the bottom right; please make sure you have the same version as your friends if you want to play online with them

As usual, if anyone finds any other bugs or issues, please let me know and I'll be happy to help.