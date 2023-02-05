Update 1.6 Curses

Patch Notes:
-
Curses: A new entity can now appear in the dungeon. Once unlocked, a reaper will offer you a chance to be cursed in exchange for a reward. The curses are generally things that make the game harder or alter gameplay for a few floors, with a reward at the end.
-
New Item: Rat Cage: Item makes you invulnerable to rats but take bonus damage from all other sources.
-
New Skill: Shrink Ray: A usable skill that cuts the power of a nearby enemy in half without altering the rewards you get for killing it.
-
Reduced permanent upgrade prices. I have reduced the price of most items by roughly half. This allows you to get stronger at a quicker pace, leading to you experiencing the full game much quicker.
-
Various bug fixes, number tweaks, and dungeon generation cleanup.
This update doesn't give a huge advantage to scores so for now I will not be resetting the leaderboard as I have done in the past.
Currently this update is only available for windows. Hopefully I can get the Mac build uploaded later tonight.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update