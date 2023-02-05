Update Notes - 5th of February

[Game]
Demolition
- Added progression system: Only one target can be planted at a time. Target Alpha must be detonated first before Target Bravo, etc
- Fixed Commander using wrong voiceline when a target is blown up
Gun Game
- Added T223 for U.S. Army in Gun Game rotation
- Added VZ58 for Viet Cong in Gun Game rotation
[Client]
- Fixed accessories not saving in the loadout
- Fixed certain rifles appearing under "Sniper Rifle" category in Loadout menu
Demoltion
- Fixed Demolition explosive marker appearing for teams that don't own it
- Changed objective targets to not use command menu coloring
- Changed destroyed targets to be fully gray rather than translucent on the HUD in Demolition
- Weapon firemode is now saved after respawning from warmup
- Explosive indicator is now hidden if player already has explosive
- Fixed overlapping bomb supply icons on radar
- Fixed indicators sometimes not disappearing from blown up targets
[Server]
- Improved Bot CTF game mode competency
- Fixed bots could sometimes get stuck when trying to find each other
- Bots used to group up and take a similar route, this behavior is not welcome as there are many routes on every map.
- Bots now have the ability to walk and shoot, and use hipfire in certain situations
- Bots now do not stop moving while reloading
- Fixed bots were not affected by weapon view slide recoil
- Bots continue to move when attacking
- Gunner bots are now firing more than single bursting targets.
- Bots now go crouch, prone or move around when they are reloading.
- Bots are allowed to continue to fire even if the target disappears
[Maps]
Port of Qui Nhon
- Added third target, explosive train
Khe Sanh Depot
- Fixed overly bright lights in small house
3rd Field Hospital
- Recompiled map due to black rail prop
