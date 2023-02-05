 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 5 February 2023

Update Notes - 5th of February

Share · View all patches · Build 10483050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

Demolition

  • Added progression system: Only one target can be planted at a time. Target Alpha must be detonated first before Target Bravo, etc
  • Fixed Commander using wrong voiceline when a target is blown up

Gun Game

  • Added T223 for U.S. Army in Gun Game rotation
  • Added VZ58 for Viet Cong in Gun Game rotation

[Client]

  • Fixed accessories not saving in the loadout
  • Fixed certain rifles appearing under "Sniper Rifle" category in Loadout menu

Demoltion

  • Fixed Demolition explosive marker appearing for teams that don't own it
  • Changed objective targets to not use command menu coloring
  • Changed destroyed targets to be fully gray rather than translucent on the HUD in Demolition
  • Weapon firemode is now saved after respawning from warmup
  • Explosive indicator is now hidden if player already has explosive
  • Fixed overlapping bomb supply icons on radar
  • Fixed indicators sometimes not disappearing from blown up targets

[Server]

  • Improved Bot CTF game mode competency
  • Fixed bots could sometimes get stuck when trying to find each other
  • Bots used to group up and take a similar route, this behavior is not welcome as there are many routes on every map.
  • Bots now have the ability to walk and shoot, and use hipfire in certain situations
  • Bots now do not stop moving while reloading
  • Fixed bots were not affected by weapon view slide recoil
  • Bots continue to move when attacking
  • Gunner bots are now firing more than single bursting targets.
  • Bots now go crouch, prone or move around when they are reloading.
  • Bots are allowed to continue to fire even if the target disappears

[Maps]

Port of Qui Nhon

  • Added third target, explosive train

Khe Sanh Depot

  • Fixed overly bright lights in small house

3rd Field Hospital

  • Recompiled map due to black rail prop

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link