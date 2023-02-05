 Skip to content

Moons of Ardan update for 5 February 2023

Version 0.9.4.3 released February 05, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10483020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for the bug where upon reaching 10,000 pollutions, the pollution system becomes faulty and the game ceases to function correctly.

