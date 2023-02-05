- Fix for the bug where upon reaching 10,000 pollutions, the pollution system becomes faulty and the game ceases to function correctly.
Moons of Ardan update for 5 February 2023
Version 0.9.4.3 released February 05, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Routes Content Depot 1694261
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update