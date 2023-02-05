Hotfix: v.0.12.6

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 1.0.1, has applied.
v.1.0.1 Patch Note
Improvements
- Difficulty adjustment notifications no longer appear repeatedly.
Bug Fixes
- Weapons purchasable in the Expanded Armory are now invisible before that content is unlocked.
- Fixed an issue where the building information screen could not be viewed.
- Fixed an issue where the planet clear reward status was not updated correctly.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update