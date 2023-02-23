Another Past DLC is available NOW!

Hello fellow survivors!

We are happy to inform everyone that the official DLC of Remorse: The List, Another Past, has been released, which can be downloaded as a free update for those who have already bought the game and accesible from the main menu for everyone.

If you don't have the game, you can now get it for 15% cheaper during a quick sale, so that you can experience the awesome adventure provided by the game together with the DLC!

We wish everyone a good time and don't forget: always keep a spare battery for your flashlights with you!