SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.3

We are back with a new update!

This version contains some new enemy character models and improved UI, but we are also introducing a major change to spell-upgrading: Spells now each have two separate upgrades, which can be upgraded in any order!

Warning: Although we believe this system will work well, the increased complexity can be a bit much, and we need more work on fleshing out the system - but we wanted you guys to try it out already. We are very curious what you think of the system, so please let us know what you think in the Discord #feedback channel.

NOTE!:This will be the last open beta. We are closing down the Steam Playtest feature on Sunday the 19th of February, and will no longer make freely available builds. Fret not however, it will be replaced with a closed Beta in the near future. We will let you know soon how to sign up for it.



Upgrading spells can now be done in any order.

General

Upgrading spells can now be done in any order!

Major spell upgrade modifications, to fit with the new upgrade scheme.

4 new Earth spells, 1 Water.

Relics are only introduced in Transcendency 1.

Reduced amount of non-combat encounters in act 3.

Minor tweaks and balance changes across enemies.

Simplified Arkanax’s actions and Power gain.

Graphics & UI

Added Graphics for Act 2 enemies: Hydra and Crones.

Improved world map encounter tile graphics.

Major rework of spellbook UI

Replaced spellbook upgrade buttons with "drag-and-drop" system (experimental).

Tweaks and improvements across many UI elements.

Better supports different screen resolutions.

Blurring 3D scene when UI menu open.

Bug fixing

Fixed Marked not affecting non-spell damage sources

Fixed tooltips flashing for 1 frame.

Fixed damage preview showing who the true Djinn was.

Fixed some status effect incorrect descriptions.

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...