Patch 0.3.2

Since the companion update, we have received quite a lot of feedback, big thanks to everyone who tested it. We tried to address those issues in this patch and polish the overall experience.

New features:

Info panels for equipment and resources that machines are producing. Confirmation dialogue on building deletion, New sounds added for machine deletion, exiting build mode and debris falling on the ground.

Fixes:

Ongoing research got stuck when the machine was destroyed, Crafting resources were lost when the machine was destroyed, Bombs and rockets did not collide with enemies, Crash after loading controls after they were reset.

Changes:

Floater core bomb explosion radius decreased - due to being overpowered. Jetpack fuel consumption increased between 50% and 80% - because the passive fuel leak was removed in the last update, it should balance out the fuel consumption and not let the game become boring.

The info panels are still in the works. We would like to hear your thoughts about them and improve the system in future updates.

We will start working on the next major update; hopefully, it will be awesome.