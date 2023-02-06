The next campaign level is taking a while as it requires a large portion of the South Miji map to be finished. So in the interim, I’ve added a new playable contract map – the grocery store. This is one of the newly created South Miji areas, and is just one of many that will appear in the next few campaign levels.
Full Changelog
Added
- Grocery store contract map
- Bathroom sprites
- Grass patch sprite
- Grocery store sprites
- Elevator music loop
- 417 sounds
- Shopping cart sounds
Changed
- More small clutter on the Airport map
- 417 Sniper now uses a unique set of sounds
- South Miji map updated with grocery store and other structures for upcoming campaign levels
Fixed
- Small clutter objects no longer obstruct your FOV
- G17 dryfire sound now uses a striker-fired dryfire sound effect
- M1911 magazine instantiation in survival mode no longer throws an error
