The next campaign level is taking a while as it requires a large portion of the South Miji map to be finished. So in the interim, I’ve added a new playable contract map – the grocery store. This is one of the newly created South Miji areas, and is just one of many that will appear in the next few campaign levels.

Full Changelog

Added

Grocery store contract map

Bathroom sprites

Grass patch sprite

Grocery store sprites

Elevator music loop

417 sounds

Shopping cart sounds

Changed

More small clutter on the Airport map

417 Sniper now uses a unique set of sounds

South Miji map updated with grocery store and other structures for upcoming campaign levels

Fixed