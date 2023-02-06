 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 6 February 2023

Grocery Store Contract Map

Build 10482943

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next campaign level is taking a while as it requires a large portion of the South Miji map to be finished. So in the interim, I’ve added a new playable contract map – the grocery store. This is one of the newly created South Miji areas, and is just one of many that will appear in the next few campaign levels.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Grocery store contract map
  • Bathroom sprites
  • Grass patch sprite
  • Grocery store sprites
  • Elevator music loop
  • 417 sounds
  • Shopping cart sounds

Changed

  • More small clutter on the Airport map
  • 417 Sniper now uses a unique set of sounds
  • South Miji map updated with grocery store and other structures for upcoming campaign levels

Fixed

  • Small clutter objects no longer obstruct your FOV
  • G17 dryfire sound now uses a striker-fired dryfire sound effect
  • M1911 magazine instantiation in survival mode no longer throws an error

