Rogue Frontiers update for 5 February 2023

Build 61 Notes

Build 61 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Death container now holds 64 items.
  • Trees take longer to respawn.
  • Updates will corrupt save files. Turn off auto-updates if you want to keep your saves!
  • Save game version now shows in the game name. If the version is out of date you will see an exclamation mark by the save game delete button.
  • Blueprint bug fixes.
  • Animals will not spawn in the middle of bodies of water.
  • Adjusted some quests to be shorter.
  • Arrows and bolts decay quickly when left out of containers.
  • Adjusted spawn zones for animals.
  • Half roofs can attach to ceilings now for larger roof structures.
  • Walls weigh less.
  • Fix for jumbled buildings in multiplayer games.
  • Maximum stacks updated for several items to allow for stacking.
  • Map can zoom out further. You will see some glitches.
  • Roof Wall renamed to Roof End Cap. Icon updated.
  • Top Roof renamed to Half Roof. Icon updated.
  • Equipped helmets are represented by a generic equipped helmet.
  • Fixed the Forge crafting list to show both axes and pickaxes.
  • Horde night bonfires replicate to remote clients.
  • Rope icon is now transparent.
  • Thinned out trees in the world to improve performance.
  • Added Hide strip Blueprints for Wolves, Sheep, and Rabbits.
  • Interact button no longer shows on other players.
  • Fixed several Tome of Learning recipes you learn when picking up loot.
  • Added the Tome of Learning for the Alchemic Cauldron. If you find it you can make a Cauldron at a Forge.
  • Fixed several tomes of learning.
  • Added Tin, Copper, Silver, Gold, and Iron Metal Fasteners for crafting.
  • Added a new Alchemic Cauldron model.

