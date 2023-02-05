- Death container now holds 64 items.
- Trees take longer to respawn.
- Updates will corrupt save files. Turn off auto-updates if you want to keep your saves!
- Save game version now shows in the game name. If the version is out of date you will see an exclamation mark by the save game delete button.
- Blueprint bug fixes.
- Animals will not spawn in the middle of bodies of water.
- Adjusted some quests to be shorter.
- Arrows and bolts decay quickly when left out of containers.
- Adjusted spawn zones for animals.
- Half roofs can attach to ceilings now for larger roof structures.
- Walls weigh less.
- Fix for jumbled buildings in multiplayer games.
- Maximum stacks updated for several items to allow for stacking.
- Map can zoom out further. You will see some glitches.
- Roof Wall renamed to Roof End Cap. Icon updated.
- Top Roof renamed to Half Roof. Icon updated.
- Equipped helmets are represented by a generic equipped helmet.
- Fixed the Forge crafting list to show both axes and pickaxes.
- Horde night bonfires replicate to remote clients.
- Rope icon is now transparent.
- Thinned out trees in the world to improve performance.
- Added Hide strip Blueprints for Wolves, Sheep, and Rabbits.
- Interact button no longer shows on other players.
- Fixed several Tome of Learning recipes you learn when picking up loot.
- Added the Tome of Learning for the Alchemic Cauldron. If you find it you can make a Cauldron at a Forge.
- Fixed several tomes of learning.
- Added Tin, Copper, Silver, Gold, and Iron Metal Fasteners for crafting.
- Added a new Alchemic Cauldron model.
Rogue Frontiers update for 5 February 2023
Build 61 Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
