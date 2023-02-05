 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Relic Dudes update for 5 February 2023

Relic Dudes 0.1.3 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10482859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 1 second delay after relic altair spawns before user can collect relic to avoid miscollecting.
  • Fixed "Settings" panel line thickness.
  • Fixed chat mask cutting some words/chars from user text.
  • Fixed disappearing lobbies list bug.
  • Fixed button feedback (join lobby, start game)
  • Translated "Joining Lobbies" text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link