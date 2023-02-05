Relic Dudes 0.1.3 - Patch Notes

- Added 1 second delay after relic altair spawns before user can collect relic to avoid miscollecting.
- Fixed "Settings" panel line thickness.
- Fixed chat mask cutting some words/chars from user text.
- Fixed disappearing lobbies list bug.
- Fixed button feedback (join lobby, start game)
- Translated "Joining Lobbies" text.
Relic Dudes update for 5 February 2023
