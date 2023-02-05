 Skip to content

ComputerKeyboard update for 5 February 2023

Spanish ES 5.02.2023

5.02.2023

Added keyboard layout variations for Spanish
ES (Spain, Mexico, [Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Guatemala, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Bolivia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Parguay, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Panama])
Added Portuguese PT Brazil keyboard variations
Markings have been improved

