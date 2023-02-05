V0.1.5-002
变化
增加旧种子换金币的补偿机制（种子店）
增加了宠物猫和宠物狗的头像
补全巨熊的战斗图像
调整文本信息
修复与优化
优化所有耐久为10的书籍耐久变为9（方便阅读）
现在干净值过低时会有健康和心情损失
修复武器店可能的黑屏问题
修复湿地莲藕无法采集的问题
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
V0.1.5-002
变化
增加旧种子换金币的补偿机制（种子店）
增加了宠物猫和宠物狗的头像
补全巨熊的战斗图像
调整文本信息
修复与优化
优化所有耐久为10的书籍耐久变为9（方便阅读）
现在干净值过低时会有健康和心情损失
修复武器店可能的黑屏问题
修复湿地莲藕无法采集的问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update