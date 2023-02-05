 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

摆渡人生 update for 5 February 2023

V0.1.5-002

Share · View all patches · Build 10482799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.1.5-002
变化
增加旧种子换金币的补偿机制（种子店）
增加了宠物猫和宠物狗的头像
补全巨熊的战斗图像
调整文本信息

修复与优化
优化所有耐久为10的书籍耐久变为9（方便阅读）
现在干净值过低时会有健康和心情损失
修复武器店可能的黑屏问题
修复湿地莲藕无法采集的问题

Changed files in this update

Record Life：Doomsday Crisis (1361140) 个 Depot Depot 1361140
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link