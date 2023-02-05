Yep, That's A Patch

You can now press the warp button again to speed up Gate warp animations.

Unspent skill points now persist between areas.

Added Shockwave infusion trait. (When damaging a full health enemy, stun for 1 second.)

Added a new model for Repair Station.

Tunnel Guards are now worse at turning while sprinting and stun themselves when running into things.

Old Digger now lands slightly faster after his cave-in attack.

Fixed Pit Death Summary floor count being wrong.

Fixed Astral Spark overwriting abilities of other items when switching to them during the cast animation.

Fixed Vending Machine tray outlines and Pocket Portal floor outlines not working correctly.

Fixed Unlimited, Perfected and Intuitive enchantments not removing their effects when replaced.

Fixed Arcane Missile not triggering on damage/kill effects, like Infusions and Bloodsmith.