 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 5 February 2023

Yep, That's A Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10482780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now press the warp button again to speed up Gate warp animations.

  • Unspent skill points now persist between areas.

  • Added Shockwave infusion trait. (When damaging a full health enemy, stun for 1 second.)

  • Added a new model for Repair Station.

  • Tunnel Guards are now worse at turning while sprinting and stun themselves when running into things.

  • Old Digger now lands slightly faster after his cave-in attack.

  • Fixed Pit Death Summary floor count being wrong.

  • Fixed Astral Spark overwriting abilities of other items when switching to them during the cast animation.

  • Fixed Vending Machine tray outlines and Pocket Portal floor outlines not working correctly.

  • Fixed Unlimited, Perfected and Intuitive enchantments not removing their effects when replaced.

  • Fixed Arcane Missile not triggering on damage/kill effects, like Infusions and Bloodsmith.

  • Fixed Wind and Earth Arcane Missile variant size scaling a bit too hard with Spell Power.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link