-
You can now press the warp button again to speed up Gate warp animations.
-
Unspent skill points now persist between areas.
-
Added Shockwave infusion trait. (When damaging a full health enemy, stun for 1 second.)
-
Added a new model for Repair Station.
-
Tunnel Guards are now worse at turning while sprinting and stun themselves when running into things.
-
Old Digger now lands slightly faster after his cave-in attack.
-
Fixed Pit Death Summary floor count being wrong.
-
Fixed Astral Spark overwriting abilities of other items when switching to them during the cast animation.
-
Fixed Vending Machine tray outlines and Pocket Portal floor outlines not working correctly.
-
Fixed Unlimited, Perfected and Intuitive enchantments not removing their effects when replaced.
-
Fixed Arcane Missile not triggering on damage/kill effects, like Infusions and Bloodsmith.
-
Fixed Wind and Earth Arcane Missile variant size scaling a bit too hard with Spell Power.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 5 February 2023
Yep, That's A Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update