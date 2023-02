Share · View all patches · Build 10482777 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 16:39:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update modifies a number of HUD elements so they are drawn using vector lines rather than graphical assets.

This makes HUD elements pin sharp and makes the it feel a little less cluttered/clunky. It's also a little faster to render.

I've also added in an artificial horizon system to the HUD which should work correctly with TrackIR devices.