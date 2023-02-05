Balance 97.261/100 Update #10

Share · View all patches · Build 10482750 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 16:26:52 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.3.9

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.

Fixed the issue that some buttons can trigger penetration with the right hand.

Fixed the problem that returning to the menu would get stuck in space in Focus mode.

Fixed the problem that Combo will change back to wooden hand in Iron Hand mode (auxiliary mode).

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee,

SanQiu, Kanericky, fish349, LiuHaowei

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 6, 2023