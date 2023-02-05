Balance 97.261/100 Update #10

 Skip to content

Balance 97.261/100 update for 5 February 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.3.9

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:

  • Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.
  • Fixed the issue that some buttons can trigger penetration with the right hand.
  • Fixed the problem that returning to the menu would get stuck in space in Focus mode.
  • Fixed the problem that Combo will change back to wooden hand in Iron Hand mode (auxiliary mode).

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee,
SanQiu, Kanericky, fish349, LiuHaowei

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun
February 6, 2023

