开放新地图至秽魂洞
元宵佳节，全部地图都会掉落元宵，祝大家节日快乐
现在流血debuff每层会降低目标15%的普通防御，最多可降低75%
元婴培养支持批量操作了
大降低西皇山怪物的防御力
不在战斗日志中显示无实际触发内容的被动效果
在炼药开始界面增加最大数量按钮
优化了部分战斗日志的表现
优化了成就在MOD中的表现
修复部分特效在死亡后复活不会触发的问题
修复装备属性生成为负值时可能会遇到的问题（仅限mod）
修复其他已知BUG
懒人修仙传2 update for 5 February 2023
1.0.4.17 更新说明
开放新地图至秽魂洞
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update