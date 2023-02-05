 Skip to content

懒人修仙传2 update for 5 February 2023

1.0.4.17 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 10482727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

开放新地图至秽魂洞
元宵佳节，全部地图都会掉落元宵，祝大家节日快乐
现在流血debuff每层会降低目标15%的普通防御，最多可降低75%
元婴培养支持批量操作了
大降低西皇山怪物的防御力
不在战斗日志中显示无实际触发内容的被动效果
在炼药开始界面增加最大数量按钮
优化了部分战斗日志的表现
优化了成就在MOD中的表现
修复部分特效在死亡后复活不会触发的问题
修复装备属性生成为负值时可能会遇到的问题（仅限mod）
修复其他已知BUG

