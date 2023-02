Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.6, a new character: Mercenary is added into the game! Mercenary is a character with High Attack Area and Defense. Coming with Mercenary, there are 14 new items for more choice of character building. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Add Controller Support on Start / Character Select / Level Select Page

Add New Character: Mercenary

Add New Achievement: Mercenary Expert

Add New Magic Item: Flesh Meat

Add New Magic Item: Heavy Armor

Add New Magic Item: Thorn Shell

Add New Magic Item: Turtle Shell

Add New Magic Item: Snail Shell

Add New Magic Item: Grand Crystal

Add New Magic Item: Bacon

Add New Magic Item: Lantern

Add New Craftable Item: Torch

Add New Craftable Item: Little Crossbow

Add New Craftable Item: Flute

Add New Craftable Item: Sickle

Add New Craftable Item: Beer

Add New Craftable Item: Crate

Modifications