Organosphere V0.9.4.6
- Weapon muzzle/silencer now heats up slowly with visual red glow during intense firing
- All Wasps are now replaced with mosquitos for the rest of summer and give you 50x more points than before. (From 100 points to 5000 each!!!)
- Balanced bullet impact audio better.
- New distinct hit sound when bullets land for audio feedback when landing shots
- Changed starting music [Music Optional]
- Changed fire mode switch to only switch scope and not use single fire mode.
- Made character vocal quips less frequent.
- Slightly different weapon orientation.
- Improved weapon visual kickback [kickback zoom -0.1].
- Made reload sounds less harsh/loud/brittle .
- Changing shot mode ["T"] also changes scope appearance for visual feedback.
- Improved game graphics slightly.
- Softer shell impacts, better enemy death sounds. General new audio mixing.
- Better enemy gunfire volume audio so you know when you're being shot better.
- Added new ambient soundscapes for city
- Added non-vocal subtle impact audio every time you get hit
- Added on-screen xp+ damage feedback when killing bug enemies not just soldiers
- Rocket Launcher + War Robots have been <b>temporarily</b> removed until they are better implemented and polished. Will remain not part of game for the duration of the summer event.
- Put original adaptive soundtrack by Twelv, Lazersharkk & Haezer back BUT - made music off by default for this update to test the new ambient sound mixing.
- Fixed inventory font to match the rest of the U.I.
- Removed Xmas tree that was still set up aboard your ship. :D
- Added more audio feedback to main menu U.I.
- Made wasps/mozzies/beetles etc only have audible buzz when they are within a few meters of you so you don't go insane when playing without music. :)
- Fixed missing planet texture in ending cutscene.
- Improved left hand holding position for pistol and pistol reloading animation
- Fixed issue with silenced muzzle flash sometimes not being reset when switching weapon mid-fire.
- Made player footsteps lighter/softer.
- Made mission 2 distress signal only play once.
- Shortened player introductory voice transmissions.
- More to come! [V0.9.4.6.X Sub-Patch set will be released through the weeks]
