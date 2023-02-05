 Skip to content

Organosphere update for 5 February 2023

Organosphere V0.9.4.6

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Weapon muzzle/silencer now heats up slowly with visual red glow during intense firing
  2. All Wasps are now replaced with mosquitos for the rest of summer and give you 50x more points than before. (From 100 points to 5000 each!!!)
  3. Balanced bullet impact audio better.
  4. New distinct hit sound when bullets land for audio feedback when landing shots
  5. Changed starting music [Music Optional]
  6. Changed fire mode switch to only switch scope and not use single fire mode.
  7. Made character vocal quips less frequent.
  8. Slightly different weapon orientation.
  9. Improved weapon visual kickback [kickback zoom -0.1].
  10. Made reload sounds less harsh/loud/brittle .
  11. Changing shot mode ["T"] also changes scope appearance for visual feedback.
  12. Improved game graphics slightly.
  13. Softer shell impacts, better enemy death sounds. General new audio mixing.
  14. Better enemy gunfire volume audio so you know when you're being shot better.
  15. Added new ambient soundscapes for city
  16. Added non-vocal subtle impact audio every time you get hit
  17. Added on-screen xp+ damage feedback when killing bug enemies not just soldiers
  18. Rocket Launcher + War Robots have been <b>temporarily</b> removed until they are better implemented and polished. Will remain not part of game for the duration of the summer event.
  19. Put original adaptive soundtrack by Twelv, Lazersharkk & Haezer back BUT - made music off by default for this update to test the new ambient sound mixing.
  20. Fixed inventory font to match the rest of the U.I.
  21. Removed Xmas tree that was still set up aboard your ship. :D
  22. Added more audio feedback to main menu U.I.
  23. Made wasps/mozzies/beetles etc only have audible buzz when they are within a few meters of you so you don't go insane when playing without music. :)
  24. Fixed missing planet texture in ending cutscene.
  25. Improved left hand holding position for pistol and pistol reloading animation
  26. Fixed issue with silenced muzzle flash sometimes not being reset when switching weapon mid-fire.
  27. Made player footsteps lighter/softer.
  28. Made mission 2 distress signal only play once.
  29. Shortened player introductory voice transmissions.
  • More to come! [V0.9.4.6.X Sub-Patch set will be released through the weeks]

