Optimization In places where quarries have been built, after backfilling, quarries cannot be built again
Optimize statistics to display the number of corpses
New function Added transaction records: buy, sell, bank deposit
BUG The value calculation of the automatic trading automatic deposit function of the trading desk is incorrect
Optimization If the barracks reduces the number of recruits, soldiers who are in combat will not be discharged. Soldiers can only be discharged after they are out of combat status
BUG file loading, if it is daytime, the ghosts and skeletons in the ancient tomb cannot go back normally
BUG When the camera is zoomed in and out, the prompt for copying attributes will block the mouse pointer
Optimization In the 1-block river, when repairing crab cages, try not to go to the opposite bank and trap yourself
Optimization When repairing the brazier near the dead corner of the wall, try not to get stuck in the dead corner when the repair is completed
Optimize the animals brought by the livestock merchants, appearing in a loop, so as not to randomly fail to find the desired animals for too long
New Functions Blueprints name functions, then sort by name
Optimized merchant arrival reminder, cannot interrupt the current operation (building, commanding soldiers, etc.)
领地：种田与征战 update for 5 February 2023
2-5 Bug fixes and experience optimization
