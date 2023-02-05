2-5 Bug fixes and experience optimization

Optimization In places where quarries have been built, after backfilling, quarries cannot be built again

Optimize statistics to display the number of corpses

New function Added transaction records: buy, sell, bank deposit

BUG The value calculation of the automatic trading automatic deposit function of the trading desk is incorrect

Optimization If the barracks reduces the number of recruits, soldiers who are in combat will not be discharged. Soldiers can only be discharged after they are out of combat status

BUG file loading, if it is daytime, the ghosts and skeletons in the ancient tomb cannot go back normally

BUG When the camera is zoomed in and out, the prompt for copying attributes will block the mouse pointer

Optimization In the 1-block river, when repairing crab cages, try not to go to the opposite bank and trap yourself

Optimization When repairing the brazier near the dead corner of the wall, try not to get stuck in the dead corner when the repair is completed

Optimize the animals brought by the livestock merchants, appearing in a loop, so as not to randomly fail to find the desired animals for too long

New Functions Blueprints name functions, then sort by name

Optimized merchant arrival reminder, cannot interrupt the current operation (building, commanding soldiers, etc.)