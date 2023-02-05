Update v0.2.57

Fix :

Visibility of lamp

Synchronization of the vision of hell.

Visibility of cursed object after banishment.

Changes :

Texture optimisation: Runes

Hell vision trigger range changes with map size. (entity <=> player)

Talking to the entity while it is trapped in the rune no longer has any effect.

The sequence of sentences without pause can slightly irritate the entity.

Modification of the end of the contract to integrate the new reward.

Balanced the entity's chance to interact.

Voice evidence sounds are gendered with the skin.

Shared cooldown:

Rune: 5s

Incense: 20s (its duration)

Chance to create extra ammo: 120s

New Features:

Added sketches to the Drawing proof.

Added a new reward.

Added two pages to the Help tab.

Added a display system for bonus, cooldown.

Added sounds for the voice proof.