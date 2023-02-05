 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 5 February 2023

Update v0.2.57

Update v0.2.57

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix :
Visibility of lamp
Synchronization of the vision of hell.
Visibility of cursed object after banishment.

Changes :
Texture optimisation: Runes
Hell vision trigger range changes with map size. (entity <=> player)
Talking to the entity while it is trapped in the rune no longer has any effect.
The sequence of sentences without pause can slightly irritate the entity.
Modification of the end of the contract to integrate the new reward.
Balanced the entity's chance to interact.
Voice evidence sounds are gendered with the skin.

Shared cooldown:
Rune: 5s
Incense: 20s (its duration)
Chance to create extra ammo: 120s

New Features:
Added sketches to the Drawing proof.
Added a new reward.
Added two pages to the Help tab.
Added a display system for bonus, cooldown.
Added sounds for the voice proof.

