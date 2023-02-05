Super Hoopers - Update #6

Patch Notes 05/02/2023

Completely reworked the Save system (Savegame data is now stored in a file rather than using Windows registry, thanks to Richard Elms @ https://github.com/richardelms/FileBasedPlayerPrefs)

Added a button allowing the player to reset the game progress (found in: Main Menu -> Options -> Reset Progress)

Countdown now begins when the player has pressed the mouse button for the first time rather than immediately after loading the level.

Screen now properly adjusts depending on the resolution player is using.

Ingame music now properly fades in and out rather than playing inmediately.