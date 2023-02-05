 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Hoopers update for 5 February 2023

Super Hoopers - Update #6

Share · View all patches · Build 10482659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 05/02/2023

  • Completely reworked the Save system (Savegame data is now stored in a file rather than using Windows registry, thanks to Richard Elms @ https://github.com/richardelms/FileBasedPlayerPrefs)

  • Added a button allowing the player to reset the game progress (found in: Main Menu -> Options -> Reset Progress)

  • Countdown now begins when the player has pressed the mouse button for the first time rather than immediately after loading the level.

  • Screen now properly adjusts depending on the resolution player is using.

  • Ingame music now properly fades in and out rather than playing inmediately.

  • Added a reminder text specifying that you are able to quickly restart by pressing the "R" key without needing to pause and press the reload icon.

If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link