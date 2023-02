Share · View all patches · Build 10482647 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 15:46:05 UTC by Wendy

FIX : Particles now render correctly when raytracing is enable.

FIX : Correction of the steam succes with the collectibles

IMPROVING : Grab a cube will no longer blocks the player's view

IMPROVING : Replacing very easy mode by "Normal", other difficulty with footsteps counter is just for the challenge.

REMOVE : Traps in chapter 3 removed, not really fun to die for nothing.