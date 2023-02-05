Update Feb 5, 2023

Patch release notes:
-Major Feature: Added chip speech tracks for Lady Parsec. She says things when you pickup items or your ship gets damaged.
-Added a charge up particle effect for a couple of the special attacks.
-Added a particle effect for picking up items.
