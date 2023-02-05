 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armoured Commander II update for 5 February 2023

Update 1.2.19

Share · View all patches · Build 10482620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces a new (and hopefully better) system for handling keyboard, mouse, and gamepad input, including better handling of multiple game controllers. If you have any issues with input in this update, please do report them on the Discord or the Steam discussion board. Full changelog follows:

1.2.19 Changelog

ADD: After moving, all guns on the player unit will switch to not using their Ready Rack if they have one (since RoF won't be possible anyway)
CNG: Players can now switch between keyboard and game controller input during the game, and player can choose between multiple connected controllers
FIX: Game now detects when a game controller is connected or disconnected
FIX: Improved deadzone handling for left gamepad stick on Campaign Day layer

Changed files in this update

Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link