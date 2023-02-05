Update 1.2.19

This update introduces a new (and hopefully better) system for handling keyboard, mouse, and gamepad input, including better handling of multiple game controllers. If you have any issues with input in this update, please do report them on the Discord or the Steam discussion board. Full changelog follows:

1.2.19 Changelog

ADD: After moving, all guns on the player unit will switch to not using their Ready Rack if they have one (since RoF won't be possible anyway)

CNG: Players can now switch between keyboard and game controller input during the game, and player can choose between multiple connected controllers

FIX: Game now detects when a game controller is connected or disconnected

FIX: Improved deadzone handling for left gamepad stick on Campaign Day layer