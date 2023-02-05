0.602.5 - Space Construction

OCP-209 available on the second-hand market

Obonto Microengineering has announced that it is decommissioning a number of its Obonto Construction Platform 209 crafts, and they are now available on the second-hand market. OCP-209 were designed for habitat construction and featured a massive side-loading cargo bay, twin heavy mountings, and a comfortable habitat with the ability to provide rotational G - suitable for extended construction or resupply missions.

Obonto Microengineering is offering these decommissioned ships at an attractive price, so don't miss out on this chance to get your hands on some of the best construction crafts in the solar system.

Physical displays make a comeback

While virtual displays may dominate space exploration, one company is bringing back physical screens with the release of its OCP-209 HUD. Obonto Microengineering offers a physical display that is both reliable and robust. The physical hardware offers more protection than a virtual display can offer, while the transparent panes offer more visibility.

SAN-BUS recall

Many computer systems sold for commercial mining craft have been recalled due to an error that caused erratic release of system locks for some equipment. The upgraded SAN-BUS components will improve consistency and predictability with equipment such as point defenses, drones, and manipulators. Captains can upgrade or replace their systems by contacting your local dealership.

Maintenance Logs