 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Methods: The Detective Competition update for 5 February 2023

Update Notes For Feb 5

Share · View all patches · Build 10482511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For some reason one of the chapter menus in the Chinese translation was the mobile version by accident! Now that's fixed.

Changed files in this update

Methods: The Detective Competition Content Depot 1271301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link