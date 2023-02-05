Update, Version 20230205

English

############Content##############

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 755 -> 780)

[Lost in the Sand]The development of the story varies based on: Your relationship with the Aten Cultists, whether you go to that place alone, whether you decide to decrypt the book alone, and whether you bring Alicia with you.

[Lost in the Sand]After this part of the story, a previously locked room in the Branched Ancient Tomb shall be accessible.

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the Abandoned House.

###########DEBUG####################

[The Grand Library]Fixed a bug that weapons/skills with effect modifiers against humans can apply their effects on the characters on the Floor of Language.

简体中文

############Content##############

【迷失于沙粒中】剧情继续。（变量755->780）

【迷失于沙粒中】此段剧情可能因为这些因素存在变化：你和阿腾教团的关系度，你是否单独前往那个地点，你是否决定单独解密那本书，你是否带了艾丽西亚一起去。

【迷失于沙粒中】在此段剧情之后被闯入的古墓中此前上锁的房间可以进入。

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在被废弃的房屋中使用。

###########DEBUG####################

【大图书馆】修正了对于人类有特殊效果的武器和技能会对大图书馆语言层的字符施加相应效果的Bug.