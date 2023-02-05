Patch 0.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10482337 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 16:13:37 UTC by Wendy

<SPOILER ALERT> The changes below may include content you haven't unlocked yet.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the swamp octopus boss did not attack normally in mission 1.

Fixed a some terrain in Mission 2 was blocked.

Fixed a quest objects in mission 2 were sometimes not destroyed.

Fixed a bug where some monsters in Mission 2 were acting abnormally by the net launcher.

[spoiler]Fixed an issue where the hunter's jump distance changed according to keyboard input.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Fixed bug where light blade trails were displaced by range increase gadget.[/spoiler]

Changes

[spoiler]Changed so that crystals can be acquired with Zacke's skill.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Changed so that hunter do not take damage for a while after using skills.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Increases the knockback range of hunter skills by 50%.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Increases the range of impact boots by 10%.[/spoiler]

Mission 2 level design change.

Changed equipment required for some combined weapons.

※ If you have a record that was combined before the patch, the changed combination will be displayed when you level up.

Known Issue

When leveling up, the 'Reroll' button cannot be pressed with the mouse.

So far, we've only been able to get 6 reviews from hundreds of players.

Please leave your review for feedback to improve the game :)