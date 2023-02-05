 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Slayers update for 5 February 2023

Patch 0.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10482337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<SPOILER ALERT> The changes below may include content you haven't unlocked yet.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the swamp octopus boss did not attack normally in mission 1.
  • Fixed a some terrain in Mission 2 was blocked.
  • Fixed a quest objects in mission 2 were sometimes not destroyed.
  • Fixed a bug where some monsters in Mission 2 were acting abnormally by the net launcher.
  • [spoiler]Fixed an issue where the hunter's jump distance changed according to keyboard input.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Fixed bug where light blade trails were displaced by range increase gadget.[/spoiler]
Changes
  • [spoiler]Changed so that crystals can be acquired with Zacke's skill.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Changed so that hunter do not take damage for a while after using skills.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Increases the knockback range of hunter skills by 50%.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Increases the range of impact boots by 10%.[/spoiler]
  • Mission 2 level design change.
  • Changed equipment required for some combined weapons.
    ※ If you have a record that was combined before the patch, the changed combination will be displayed when you level up.
Known Issue
  • When leveling up, the 'Reroll' button cannot be pressed with the mouse.

So far, we've only been able to get 6 reviews from hundreds of players.

Please leave your review for feedback to improve the game :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2218141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link