Patch 0.1.3.0

<SPOILER ALERT> The changes below may include content you haven't unlocked yet.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the swamp octopus boss did not attack normally in mission 1.
- Fixed a some terrain in Mission 2 was blocked.
- Fixed a quest objects in mission 2 were sometimes not destroyed.
- Fixed a bug where some monsters in Mission 2 were acting abnormally by the net launcher.
- [spoiler]Fixed an issue where the hunter's jump distance changed according to keyboard input.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed bug where light blade trails were displaced by range increase gadget.[/spoiler]
Changes
- [spoiler]Changed so that crystals can be acquired with Zacke's skill.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Changed so that hunter do not take damage for a while after using skills.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Increases the knockback range of hunter skills by 50%.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Increases the range of impact boots by 10%.[/spoiler]
- Mission 2 level design change.
- Changed equipment required for some combined weapons.
※ If you have a record that was combined before the patch, the changed combination will be displayed when you level up.
Known Issue
- When leveling up, the 'Reroll' button cannot be pressed with the mouse.
So far, we've only been able to get 6 reviews from hundreds of players.
