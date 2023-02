Share · View all patches · Build 10482305 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 13:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.5K

Fixed Montgomery County firefighter being pushed around by invisible collisions when spawned

Fixed some items not leaving your hand when returning them to the trucks

Fixed some calls breaking the emergency system not letting you clear the call

Fixed radial menu options for the patients not showing after carrying them or putting them on stretcher