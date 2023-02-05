 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 5 February 2023

Warlordocracy Early Access v3.1

5 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New version for Warlordocracy Early Access. Framerate should be increased a bit, and I fixed an LOS bug with large objects. Also improved the Chapter 2 Demo and implemented new features for the future, such as ropes and climbing.

Complete list of changes:

-Increased framerate slightly.
-Made objects that block visibility work with large collision size.
-Added new script command: "objPosChange" to change position relative to current position (for climbing).
-Added new "default" parameter to "if_objPosX" (and Y) commands to test position against default object (climbing).
-Added ropes, hooks, and Climbing ability (not in Ch.1).
-Added wisp mobiles and sprites (not in Ch.1).
-Updated Ch.2 demo map for better combat.
-Updated Builder's Manual.

