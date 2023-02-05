Update for Bug fixes.

Fixed the following bugs

Fixed a bug that prevented the game from loading correctly when quick load was disabled.

Also, Quick load is okay to be ON, so we have changed that Quick load function automatically turned ON.

Fixed a small number of cases where oncoming train cars were not running correctly.

About Tutorials

There was a bug that pressing the tutorial button did not correctly move to that screen. This is a bug and will be fixed, but since we have not yet created English subtitles and are halfway through the process, we have temporarily turned the feature off. (We do have the data internally.) We will release it as soon as we have more detailed information about the language and other details.

As for the controls, the Z key is used to accelerate, the A key to put the car in neutral, and the Q key to move the notch to the deceleration side.