 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I wanna be the Creator update for 5 February 2023

2.741版本更新日志

Share · View all patches · Build 10482205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 现在排行榜可以输入排名来跳转页面
  • 现在支持导入gif，并且可以一键生成动画
  • 现在导入图片和音乐素材时可以将文件直接拖入
  • 现在导入的素材可以修改名字和移动到其他文件夹
  • 功能包加入了对图片编辑数据和瓦片地图数据的支持
  • 修复选择常量物体时弹出自定义放置单位选项的BUG
  • 修复瓦片地图可能存在编辑器和游戏中显示效果不一致的BUG
  • 修复暂停游戏同时暂停音乐导致背景音乐叠加的BUG
  • 修复部分其他BUG

Changed files in this update

创造与挑战 Depot 913551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link