- 现在排行榜可以输入排名来跳转页面
- 现在支持导入gif，并且可以一键生成动画
- 现在导入图片和音乐素材时可以将文件直接拖入
- 现在导入的素材可以修改名字和移动到其他文件夹
- 功能包加入了对图片编辑数据和瓦片地图数据的支持
- 修复选择常量物体时弹出自定义放置单位选项的BUG
- 修复瓦片地图可能存在编辑器和游戏中显示效果不一致的BUG
- 修复暂停游戏同时暂停音乐导致背景音乐叠加的BUG
- 修复部分其他BUG
I wanna be the Creator update for 5 February 2023
2.741版本更新日志
创造与挑战 Depot 913551
