 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blaster update for 5 February 2023

2月5日のアップデート

Share · View all patches · Build 10482193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

アップデート内容
・ハード/カオスモードの説明文修正「プレイヤーレベルの上がりやすさ○倍」→「リザルト時のプレイヤーレベルの上がりやすさ○倍」に変更
・ノーマルモードのラスボス戦で小さい蛇を投げる敵を出現しないように変更
・実績内容を一部変更「アイテム使用数3000」→「アイテム使用数2000」
・経験値取得量が想定より低くなっていたことの修正
・ノーマル/ハードモードの終盤エリアの経験値取得量の調整
・カオスモードのバランス調整

Changed files in this update

Depot 2168881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link