アップデート内容
・ハード/カオスモードの説明文修正「プレイヤーレベルの上がりやすさ○倍」→「リザルト時のプレイヤーレベルの上がりやすさ○倍」に変更
・ノーマルモードのラスボス戦で小さい蛇を投げる敵を出現しないように変更
・実績内容を一部変更「アイテム使用数3000」→「アイテム使用数2000」
・経験値取得量が想定より低くなっていたことの修正
・ノーマル/ハードモードの終盤エリアの経験値取得量の調整
・カオスモードのバランス調整
Rogue Blaster update for 5 February 2023
2月5日のアップデート
アップデート内容
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update