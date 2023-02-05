Visual and not so visual update

Lots of minor changes across the board. These affect the GUI and the underlying code for "Integument" and "Integument - Database: Gates DLC."
Changes made to, Integument:
- Many small texts made a bit more readable.
- Rotating data wheel in the middle of the "Engine" is now interactive with new art. New animations and design inspired by a time piece. It represents the intersection between the pure data and the start of the sorting process. This was fun to make, so pretty in an industrial designer type way.
- B/W Meddigagoe keyframe run animation is consistent. This is the only animation that's not being made in real-time. It's somewhat interactive too.
- Text display of DNA base pairs (Base pair generator).
- User login name "mematron" moved to the top of the screen.
- New music added. You'll have to search for it.
- Added code to cleanly shutdown Java processes specifically used for when Integument is run. Not quite a memory leak but it had the same effect. As Han Solo says, "It's not my fault!"
- Minor animation added to Spot Illustration 01.
- Most of the green and blue memory cells are now active. What's a "memory cell?!" You'll figure it out. I trust you ːsteamthumbsupː
- "Database Offline," animation color changed to better match the overall color language.
- Added several small illustrations to introduce more color variations. This also represents the idea that the computer system is processing new types information and changing it's appearance to reflect that.
Changes made to, Integument - Database: Gates
- Added code to cleanly shutdown Java processes specifically used for when Integument is run. Not quite a memory leak but it had the same effect. As Han Solo says, "It's not my fault!"
Changed files in this update