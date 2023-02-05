Unlucky Sniper 0.6

Fixed:
- Bug, when the targets stuck together
- Bug, when sprites respawns in a random place on the screen, sometimes it's respawns right in front of the player.
Add:
- Report card
- Shop
- 4 skins
- Boosts: slow down and diamond bullet
- Gold Bullets. game currency for which you can buy in the store
Changed:
- Continue panel
- Bullets were renamed "diamond bullets"
- Texture of counting panel
- Method for obtaining diamond bullets. They can be obtained for 1000 gold bullets.
