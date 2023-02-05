 Skip to content

Unlucky Sniper update for 5 February 2023

Unlucky Sniper 0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Bug, when the targets stuck together
  • Bug, when sprites respawns in a random place on the screen, sometimes it's respawns right in front of the player.

Add:

  • Report card
  • Shop
  • 4 skins
  • Boosts: slow down and diamond bullet
  • Gold Bullets. game currency for which you can buy in the store

Changed:

  • Continue panel
  • Bullets were renamed "diamond bullets"
  • Texture of counting panel
  • Method for obtaining diamond bullets. They can be obtained for 1000 gold bullets.

