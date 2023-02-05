 Skip to content

Space Moonshiner update for 5 February 2023

Active PixelArt progress bar implemented

Build 10481940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

instead of the progress wheel, we have active pixelart characters.
Little thing... but Joy... :)

