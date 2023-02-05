1.9.7.5 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity



If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Let's start with solutions to a few common and more serious problems

1, dock icon display abnormal, you can clear the system icon cache, restart the program on it, if you will not clear the cache of the system icon can wait for the next version of preferences will add the function of clearing the system icon cache

2. After the desktop monitor or notebook external monitor uses MyFinder to adjust the brightness, the monitor does not display any content completely black screen, generally there are two situations, the first is the majority. The first is that the display self-protection or code adjustment brightness causes the display configuration file to be confused, and finally the display brightness becomes 0, so it is all black and does not display content, you can disconnect the monitor and then connect the computer to the TV at home, that is, use the TV instead of the monitor to enter the system, and then connect the black screen monitor at the same time, to connect the TV and the monitor to the computer at the same time, and then use the myfinder monitor menu to adjust the brightness of the monitor that has been blackened, Generally, adjusting to 50 can restore the display to the default configuration, and the display can display content; The second situation is that the monitor is damaged by the motherboard or other parts and can only be returned to the factory for repair, so there is no finder to adjust the brightness of the monitor, please use it as appropriate, but the notebook's own screen to adjust the brightness will not have any problems, basically the external monitor will have problems

Changelog

Fixed the issue that the text translation of some interfaces in the previous version was incomplete

Fixed the issue that when the previous version turned off MyFinder and then started MyFinder, the microphone and pre-stage scheduling buttons did not display

Fixed the issue that the text does not refresh after selecting the boot mode

Fixed the issue that the MyFinder volume menu would not refresh the list when no default audio was changed when all previous versions added or removed audio devices

Fixed the issue that MyFinder Control Center could not return to the Control Center after opening the pre-stage scheduling menu in the previous version with multiple screens

Fixed the issue that the window size of Win11 Dev System Preferences window was displayed abnormally after moving across two screens

Fixed the issue that the dock icon in all previous versions caused the count to be out of order, causing the CPU usage to become high

Fixed the software stuck and unresponsive issue caused by all previous versions myfinder refresh tray icon throwing exception

Preferences - About, join the Telegram link, friends who use Telegram can join

Fixed the issue that the previous version of the pre-stage scheduling combination window could not drag a single window out to the window list

Fixed the issue that the previous version of the dock window preview did not disappear occasionally after the mouse left

Corrected Russian translation, thanks to netizens for @mindryder

Fixed Spanish translation, thanks to netizens for @F3R96

Pre-stage scheduling adds the window list display function on the right side of the screen, and the window list can be set in a different position for each screen

Pre-stage scheduling adds the function of clicking on the desktop to hide all windows, which was turned on by default before this update and can be turned on in preferences after this update

Pre-stage scheduling: Add automatic pause after the window turns into the background and go to the foreground window to automatically play media (only external programs adapt to the system's media control can pause and play)

Pre-stage scheduling adds window list display hidden mode, and you can set a different window list display hidden mode for each screen

Pre-stage scheduling adds keyboard shortcuts to turn on and off the pre-stage scheduling function, if the multi-screen situation is the screen where the mouse is on and off

In the case of multiple screens, there should be many problems with pre-stage scheduling, please enable it as appropriate.