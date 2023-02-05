 Skip to content

Frame - Portals on Steroids update for 5 February 2023

A Few Small Things

Build 10481829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pretty small update, so the list of improvements is quite short:

  • Adjustments to levels 80 and 85 to avoid unintended solutions.
  • Correction of typo in level 80.
  • It is no longer possible to look around during level transition if the menu is open.
  • Closing the menu with the esc-button works during level transitions, too.
  • Adjustment to level 23 to prevent people from reaching a messed up/unsolvable state. It is still possible to mess up the level. However, with the changes messed up states should only be reachable if the player tries hard and intentionally to do so.

