Warudo Playtest update for 5 February 2023

2/5 Update

QoL update aiming to deliver subtle but useful features!

  • IMPORTANT: Fixed incorrect MToon rendering on some character models. e.g. outline width/color does not match MToon configuration.
  • Added virtual camera output which can be enabled in a camera asset's config. Useful for obs.ninja/Discord collab or just showing up as your avatar in online meetings!
  • Screen can now display transparent PNGs, GIFs and WEBP image files!
  • Fixed virtual camera installation script.
  • You can now adjust GPU priority. If you run Warudo under administrator privileges, it will automatically increase its GPU priority so that if you run other 3D applications along with Warudo, Warudo's FPS does not get affected.
  • You can now press G in the main window to quickly toggle a camera's gizmos on or off.
  • Added "Calibrate (Look At Camera)" option to all face trackers.
  • You can now adjust the intensity of the procedurally-generated natural body movements for iFacialMocap/OpenSeeFace trackers.
  • Miscellaneous bugfixes.

