Scare Girl update for 5 February 2023

Level 1 Fps Boost is in the Game i took out the rain.

Level 1 Fps Boost is in the game im sorry for being mean last news but Level 1 Fps Boost is in the game u Should Be Able To get 100 Fps or More now Because i took out the rain. Now Back To Working On Zombie Map 3. I Make Music with my friends too hearing alot of rap music helps me to build the map too.

