The AI that use old 3d models were sometimes getting stuck in place. This should now be fixed.

Insects should now be able to wander around.

Eggs should now be programatically placed on top of the terrain instead of being mostly burried by the terrain.

Added the Badlands and Deciduous Forest vegetation biomes to the Pangaea map.