A Modest Legacy update for 5 February 2023

Patch notes for version 0.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10481633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-added kingdom statistics menu (view logistics and details regarding production in your kingdom).
  • Added keybinds for each menu option.
  • Localization fixes.
  • Load bug fixes.

