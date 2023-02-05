All Hands On Deck

The MMA version of this game has been adapted for a controller for the 1st time and is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289130/Weekend_Warriors_MMA/

Getting it in shape for Steam Deck also gave me an opportunity to update the original Wrestling Revolution 3D game for the 1st time since its PC release. There is improved controller support here too, allowing you to interact with every screen without resorting to mouse clicks. It now recognizes Xbox Series X & Playstation 5 as standard, with the "Calibration" option on standby for anything else. The game can also now recognize more than 1 such controller if you want to rope in others (although match setup remains nowhere near as advanced as what Wrestling Empire introduced!).

These older games have also finally lost their limp, as an improved walking animation is more in line with what we've seen in Wrestling Empire!