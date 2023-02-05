 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wrestling Revolution 3D update for 5 February 2023

All Hands On Deck

Share · View all patches · Build 10481592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The MMA version of this game has been adapted for a controller for the 1st time and is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289130/Weekend_Warriors_MMA/

Getting it in shape for Steam Deck also gave me an opportunity to update the original Wrestling Revolution 3D game for the 1st time since its PC release. There is improved controller support here too, allowing you to interact with every screen without resorting to mouse clicks. It now recognizes Xbox Series X & Playstation 5 as standard, with the "Calibration" option on standby for anything else. The game can also now recognize more than 1 such controller if you want to rope in others (although match setup remains nowhere near as advanced as what Wrestling Empire introduced!).

These older games have also finally lost their limp, as an improved walking animation is more in line with what we've seen in Wrestling Empire!

Changed files in this update

Wrestling Revolution 3D Content Depot 665331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link