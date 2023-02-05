 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Squirrelmageddon! update for 5 February 2023

v1.07.579 - UI Updates, Multiplayer Fixes + New Website!

Share · View all patches · Build 10481565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've overhauled the in-game messaging system and have been working on fixing multi-player issues.

HUD Messaging System Overhaul
  • pick up items now show details bottom left
  • tutorial messages appear top center
  • weapon pickup messaging updated

Other UI / Gameplay Updates
  • pickup and interact objects now sparkle (more arcade-like)
  • fixed loading screen glitches
  • completing a mission now unlocks squirrel hats!
  • character select has new UI background on first start
  • weapon level up grid / screen improvements
  • character level up skill upgrade button added to overlay
Moveable Object System Updates
  • gravity checks applied to stacked objects (drop to ground)
  • fixed: destructible barricade rubble gravity
MAP UPDATE: Training Gauntlet
  • EXPERIMENTAL: active video screens with linked cameras at level start viewing area
  • arena tweaks / improved squirrel navigation
Other Fixes & Game Updates:
  • fixed: grenade spawn 3rd person camera when extreme view angles
  • squirrel item drops now interactive pickups instead of auto pickup (easier to save for later)
  • squirrel hat / mask systems added
  • item spawned pickup radius to avoid some spawned item stacking
  • orb spawn effect and sound added
  • MAP: Summer Squirrels disabled volumetric fog (FPS Improved)
  • MAP: Valley of the Squirrels added mushrooms and berries + fixed landscape glitches
  • Multiplayer: mission complete messaging replication fixed
  • Multiplayer: client replication tweaks (LAN still best way to play Squirrelmageddon! MP)
  • Ultra big blue squirrel now has some horns on it's back...
  • FIX: end game squirrel DNS item pickup messaging
  • FIX: multiplayer destructible window replication
  • FIX: multiplayer window 'squeeze' control loss fixed (squeeze disabled on MP)

"I didn't choose the dev life, the dev life chose me..."

Stay squirrely, have fun and I'll see you top-side!

NEW WEBSITE:
https://squirrelmageddongame.com/

Changed files in this update

Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link