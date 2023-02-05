v1.07.579 - UI Updates, Multiplayer Fixes + New Website!

I've overhauled the in-game messaging system and have been working on fixing multi-player issues.
HUD Messaging System Overhaul
- pick up items now show details bottom left
- tutorial messages appear top center
- weapon pickup messaging updated
Other UI / Gameplay Updates
- pickup and interact objects now sparkle (more arcade-like)
- fixed loading screen glitches
- completing a mission now unlocks squirrel hats!
- character select has new UI background on first start
- weapon level up grid / screen improvements
- character level up skill upgrade button added to overlay
Moveable Object System Updates
- gravity checks applied to stacked objects (drop to ground)
- fixed: destructible barricade rubble gravity
MAP UPDATE: Training Gauntlet
- EXPERIMENTAL: active video screens with linked cameras at level start viewing area
- arena tweaks / improved squirrel navigation
Other Fixes & Game Updates:
- fixed: grenade spawn 3rd person camera when extreme view angles
- squirrel item drops now interactive pickups instead of auto pickup (easier to save for later)
- squirrel hat / mask systems added
- item spawned pickup radius to avoid some spawned item stacking
- orb spawn effect and sound added
- MAP: Summer Squirrels disabled volumetric fog (FPS Improved)
- MAP: Valley of the Squirrels added mushrooms and berries + fixed landscape glitches
- Multiplayer: mission complete messaging replication fixed
- Multiplayer: client replication tweaks (LAN still best way to play Squirrelmageddon! MP)
- Ultra big blue squirrel now has some horns on it's back...
- FIX: end game squirrel DNS item pickup messaging
- FIX: multiplayer destructible window replication
- FIX: multiplayer window 'squeeze' control loss fixed (squeeze disabled on MP)
