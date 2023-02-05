Version 3.1.0: Player Skins, Crystal Friend, Parallax Background, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10481553 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Added a new crystal section to the shop where you can spend crystals you collect in battle!

Added new "headphones" player skin that can be bought with crystals!

Added a new crystal friend that fights above you and shoots bullets at nearby enemies. You'll be able to spend crystals to change him (coming soon)!

Added a scrolling parallax background to the arena which helps give a sense of direction (and also looks REALLY good)

Fixed a bug where ghost phase state visuals wouldn't play properly

Fixed a bug with borken wasd achievement not triggering properly

Fixed a bug where exiting the pause menu with the terminal open would cause the game to break

Fixed a bug where teleporting characters were confined by the previous arena's teleportation limits.

Fixed a bug where amulet chests were confined by the previous arena's limits.

Fixed visual bugs with certain title scene skins not appearing properly

Various QOL improvements with crystals and the shop

Redesigned various UI elements in menus

Added a new CD visual to the pause menu song area

Added a new phaser audio effect when ghost is low HP

Ghost now takes double damage for 5 seconds after exiting phase state.

Increased tank's move speed from 0.8 to 0.85.

Heal terminal command cooldown from 10 to 15.

Tank steadfast damage reduction from 35% to 20%.