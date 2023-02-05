Balance 97.261/100 Update #9

Share · View all patches · Build 10481546 · Last edited 5 February 2023 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Version Beta 0.9.3.8

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.

Fixed the problem that when the game is in the menu or tutorial, switching the background, the music cannot be paused.

Added the possibility to make the background color of the menu the background color of the chapter of the last game when the game is restarted.

After adjustment, the chapter reached by the start button is the chapter selected in the last game.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee,

SanQiu, Kanericky, fish349

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 5, 2023