Balance 97.261/100 Update #9

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.3.8
Hi everyone.
Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:
- Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.
- Fixed the problem that when the game is in the menu or tutorial, switching the background, the music cannot be paused.
- Added the possibility to make the background color of the menu the background color of the chapter of the last game when the game is restarted.
- After adjustment, the chapter reached by the start button is the chapter selected in the last game.
Thanks to the Test Players:
Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee,
SanQiu, Kanericky, fish349
Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.
If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Liujiajun
February 5, 2023
