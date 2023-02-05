 Skip to content

Balance 97.261/100 update for 5 February 2023

Balance 97.261/100 Update #9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.3.8

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:

  • Continuously updated the acknowledgement list.
  • Fixed the problem that when the game is in the menu or tutorial, switching the background, the music cannot be paused.
  • Added the possibility to make the background color of the menu the background color of the chapter of the last game when the game is restarted.
  • After adjustment, the chapter reached by the start button is the chapter selected in the last game.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee,
SanQiu, Kanericky, fish349

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun
February 5, 2023

