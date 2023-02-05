Some simple fixes.

fixed a bug due to which some might not play sounds as they progress.

the principle of operation of lamps in the library has been changed, as some users have encountered problems in which even with the correct combination, the door would not open.

the localization of the Korean and Spanish languages was fixed, because of which the fuse was not inserted.

added additional sounds at the time of passing the warehouse and dining room.

fixed a bug that caused the monster to not appear in the basement.