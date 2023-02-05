 Skip to content

OPEN DOOR update for 5 February 2023

Some simple fixes.

Build 10481535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • fixed a bug due to which some might not play sounds as they progress.

  • the principle of operation of lamps in the library has been changed, as some users have encountered problems in which even with the correct combination, the door would not open.

  • the localization of the Korean and Spanish languages was fixed, because of which the fuse was not inserted.

  • added additional sounds at the time of passing the warehouse and dining room.

  • fixed a bug that caused the monster to not appear in the basement.

  • added additional books on the second floor.

